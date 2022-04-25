Watch
Police identify man found dead at Petersburg gas station

Petersburg Police investigate a deadly shooting on S. Crater Road on April 25, 2022
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 25, 2022
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a Petersburg gas station.

The victim has been identified as Jaquan Donte Reid, 32, of Chesterfield.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Crater Road, a Marathon gas station, for the report of a person shot in a vehicle. Officers arrived and found Reid who was dead inside the vehicle.

Officers investigating the incident found a crime scene at the intersection of Mars Street and Jefferson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

