On a birthday that could have disabled her with grief, this Virginia woman spread kindness instead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Think of Janine Firment the next time you’re feeling sad and missing someone you loved dearly.

Days that could bring a wave of grief so powerful it could keep her in bed, actually have her racing out the door driving miles upon miles to bestow random acts of kindness upon others.

Janine lost her mom Wanda Firment to breast cancer in 2008.

“She knew it was her decision. When she was tired, you know, we let her know we would be OK,” Firment said.

Wanda was diagnosed on her 44th birthday.

On Thursday, Janine turned 44.

“It was very emotional,” Janine said.

To celebrate Wanda’s memory, Janine is hiding 44 envelopes all over the Richmond area. Inside are a special message and a gift card.

“A lot of times I’ll pick places I think mom and I would have visited together or places I know she enjoyed,” Janine said.

Places like K and L BBQ in Hopewell and a playground in Chester.

“Hopefully a kid will come and jump on a swing and find it and get excited,” Janine said.

Friends and family donated many of the gift cards to help Janine bring a smile to someone’s face and keep her mom’s memory alive.

“I would love to hear if anybody finds them to know that we’ve made their day,” Janine said.

One person already did reach out to say “thank you."

“We teared up reading about your mama and are very sorry for your loss. Cancer is the devil. We will keep you in our prayers going forward,” they wrote to Janine.

Their card was hidden between candles that featured the islands because Wanda loved the Bahamas.

Janine hid another between her mom’s favorite treat during her chemo treatments.

“There were a lot of things she couldn’t stand the site or taste of because of the chemo, so we laughed because she always loved Twizzlers.”

Laughter really is the best medicine for the deepest wounds.

“It makes someone smile. She would always do things for other people,” Janine said.

CBS 6 wanted to help Janine with her acts of kindness, so we purchased a gift card and put it into one of her envelopes, so we hid it somewhere in the City of Richmond.

If you find it, let us know.

To follow Janine’s efforts to celebrate her mom, and raise awareness about breast cancer, follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

