Missing woman may have left to meet 'someone she met on the internet,' deputies say

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 60-year-old Powhatan County woman reported missing Wednesday.

Janet Buchman "may have left to meet someone she met on the internet in the Varina or Mechanicsville area," according to Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeffery S. Searfoss.

Deputies described Buchman as a white female, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The 60-year-old was last seen Wednesday wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket, Searfoss said.

Buchman may be driving a gray Ford Taurus with license plate number URW-4148.

Anyone with information about Buchman or her location is urged to call Deputy Ben Nice at 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

