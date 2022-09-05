Watch Now
Crews search for missing person on James River

Posted at 11:26 PM, Sep 04, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews were searching for a missing person along the James River Sunday night, according to emergency dispatch logs.

Video from the scene showed water rescue teams near the Riverside Meadows Greenspace west of Pony Pasture off Riverside Drive.

Crews began searching the are around 7 p.m.

We have reached out the Richmond Fire Department and will update this story when we hear back.

The James River is just below four feet.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

