Safe to swim: Virginia Department of Health lifts advisory for James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health is lifting their recreational water advisory for the James River effective immediately.

That advisory was in place for the river beginning at the Manchester Bridge and ending in Osborne Landing in Henrico County.

That advisory started on July 17 following a sewer release near the Pipeline Trail along the James River.

According to VDH, water quality samples were collected on July 29 and 30 and indicate bacteria concentrations in the James River are now at levels acceptable for all recreational use. But experts warn that swimming or any activities in natural bodies of water always pose some health risks because the water is not disinfected.

To address the issue of the failed pipe the city of Richmond says they have taken several steps. That includes installing two inflatable plugs and patching the impacted areas of the pipe to seal them. A welder is still scheduled to come to the pipe and install a solution to isolate both ends of the pipe.

The Virginia Department of Health says there are several ways you can protect yourself when you are out on the water. They include:

Never swallow untreated water and don’t swim if your skin has cuts or open wounds.

Wash hands frequently, including after swimming and before preparing and eating food.

Shower or bathe after swimming to wash off possible germs and contaminants.

Check the water and the area around it before swimming. Avoid going in water if there is a green film on the water or if the water is cloudier than usual. Avoid swimming near storm drains or livestock.

Avoid swimming if you are vomiting or have diarrhea.

Avoid contact swimming in natural waterways for three days following rain events. Heavy rain picks up anything it comes in contact with, including germs from overflowing sewage, polluted storm water, and runoff from land.

Avoid any area of the waterbody where there is water with a foul or chemical odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

If taking fish caught from natural waters, remove the skin from filets and dispose of viscera and internal organs. Cook filets to proper temperature and clean knives and cutting boards with soapy water.

Check with your healthcare provider before swimming in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water if your body’s ability to fight germs is already affected by other health problems or medicines.

For more information on recreational water safety heat to swimhealthyva.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.