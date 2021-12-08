Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

James Madison gets 1st win in 12 tries against Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
(Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)
Fans and players celebrate on the court after James Madison defeated Virginia 52-49 in an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Harrisonburg, Va.
James Madison gets 1st win in 12 tries against Virginia
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 22:11:34-05

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Takal Molson made a go-ahead basket with 1:10 remaining and James Madison beat Virginia 52-49 for its first win against the Cavaliers in 12 attempts.

Molson spun in the lane and hit an off-balance shot with 22.1 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Kihei Clark missed a 3-pointer at the other end, Virginia’s 21st miss from distance, and Terell Strickland was fouled. Strickland missed the free throw and Armaan Franklin got it to midcourt for a heave at the buzzer but it didn’t hit the rim.

Many of the fans, in the first sellout at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, rushed the court to celebrate the program’s first win over the Cavaliers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers