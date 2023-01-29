Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.

Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, was listed on Saturday as an inmate at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg.

Rusk, a James City County police officer, is accused of malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits, jail records show.

Authorities have not released the name of the other James City County officer — a 38-year-old man who was shot multiple times early Wednesday in a parking lot next to several Williamsburg businesses. A county news release called his injuries serious but not life-threatening. As of Thursday his recovery was “trending in the positive direction,” Tayleb Brooks, a spokesman for the county police department, told The Virginia Gazette.

The two men had been at a restaurant near the College of William & Mary prior to the shooting, a city spokeswoman said. Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Rusk attorney Thomas Cleator said he had visited Rusk in jail. Cleator said his client is “very distraught” and considered the wounded officer a friend.