James City County officer accused of shooting fellow officer while off-duty

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A 24-year-old James City County police officer was arrested for shooting a fellow officer while off-duty in Williamsburg, according to police.

Williamsburg Police said around 1 a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Scotland Street for a shooting with injuries.

Police said they found a 38-year-old man with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Michael Rusk was immediately identified as the alleged shooter and was detained.

James City County police said Rusk has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

"At this time, our focus and concern is supporting the affected families and the members of the James City County Police Department who have been shaken by this unfortunate incident," James City County police said in a press release.