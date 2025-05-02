18-year-old dies a week after he was shot in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old has died a week after he was shot in Henrico County.

Jamarion Smith, 18, was found shot in the 400 block of Witchduck Court just before 2:30 p.m. on April 25.

First responders provided care until Smith was able to be taken to an area hospital. He died from his injuries on Friday, according to Henrico police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation between a number of people which resulted in gunfire; Mr. Smith was struck," police said.

Police added that two people at the scene were detained for questioning and later released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5581 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share tributes or memories of Jamarion Smith.

