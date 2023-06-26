RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified a dirt bike rider killed on Broad Street in downtown Richmond as Jamaal Russell, 27, of Richmond.

Russell, police said, collided with a GRTC bus Friday at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of East Broad and North 7th streets near the National Theater.

"Officers arrived and found an injured adult male, Russell, the sole occupant of the dirt bike, down in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital where, Friday night, he succumbed to his injury," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Investigators determined the collision occurred when the bus, operating eastbound, made a left turn onto North 7th Street. Russell, operating the dirt bike westbound on East Broad Street, collided into the side of the bus. Investigators also determined the dirt bike was not legally permitted to operate on the roadways."

No one on the bus was hurt, police said.

"At this time, investigators have not filed charges in this case," police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Crash Team Investigator Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.