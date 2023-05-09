Man killed after being hit by car in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a car while walking on Jahnke Road.

Chesterfield County Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. when a 2023 Kia Rio was headed west on Jahnke Road underneath of Chippenham Parkway and hit the man, who was walking in the road.

The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.