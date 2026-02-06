UVA football player charged with rape, abduction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — UVA wide receiver Jahmal Edrine was charged with rape and abduction earlier this week, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The charges come after an investigation that began on August 25, 2025, after a victim reported being sexually assaulted the day before.

An Albemarle County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Edrine of Charlottesville with rape and abduction on Monday.

Edrine was taken into custody on Thursday. He is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ricci with the Albemarle County Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

