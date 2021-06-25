3 arrested in Henrico; officer fires weapon during attempted robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three people have been arrested following after a shooting police said began with an attempted robbery in western Henrico Wednesday afternoon.

Jahiem Cooper-Mattison was charged with Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony and outstanding Capias from Virginia Beach Police, Jordan Mumford was charged with Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Discharge a Firearm and Shaquan Carter was charged with Attempted robbery, Conspiracy to Commit robbery and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Henrico Police were in the 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane for an unrelated investigation around 2 p.m. when officers saw two people begin to exchange gunfire with one another.

Police said the officers engaged "those shooting at one another immediately, and during the interaction, a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon. "

"These officers were able to quickly engage these individuals and ultimately, a Henrico Police officer did discharge his firearm," Matt Pecka with Henrico Police said.

Henrico Police said the officers involved in the incident were not hurt.

"As you can imagine, this is a heightened incident in which officers were in the area on an unrelated matter observing the shooting taking place and they had to quickly act," Pecka said.

A man was taken to an area hospital with injuries police called not life-threatening.

Police investigate at the Copper Mill Apartments in Henrico.

"Oh God, that was really close," Devin Johnston, who was in the area at the time of the incident, said.

Johnston was working outside a little after 2 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

"All of the sudden we hear three gunshots and everyone was like, oh my god, what was that? My manager started running over, locking up the gates and doors, chaining them up," Johnston said.

Johnston said that it was a scary situation that she thinks could have been worse.

"I think it could have gone a lot further than it did," Johnston said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the P3Tip app from any smartphone device.