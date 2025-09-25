Police ID driver killed when his truck ran off interstate and over guardrail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed in a crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County as Jacob Scott Southers.

Southers, 54, of Colonial Heights, died at the scene.

"At 1:40 p.m., Sept. 24, Virginia State Police responded to a crash southbound on I-295 at the 26-mile marker in Henrico County, a tenth of a mile south of Portugues Road," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2008 Ford F-350 experienced a tire blowout, lost control, and ran off the road. The vehicle overturned, went over the guardrail, and landed on the train tracks below."

Southers was the driver and only person the truck. The crash remains under investigation.

