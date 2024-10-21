What we're learning about the death of Jacob Baldwin in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are no longer looking for suspects in the death of Jacob Baldwin.

Jacob Baldwin, 27, died from his injuries this week after police said he was assaulted during an altercation after leaving a Richmond restaurant in the Scott's Addition area on Oct. 12.

Nico Rivera, 27, of Mechanicsville, surrendered at Richmond Police Headquarters without incident on Saturday. Rivera was charged with second-degree murder.

After identifying and contacting the three other people seen in surveillance camera footage, police are not considering them as suspects.

Rivera will appear in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing. His arrest came one day after a memorial gathering Friday afternoon near the site of the assault.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

