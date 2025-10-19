Mother starts domestic violence awareness event after family tragedy: 'Please get out'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A new domestic violence awareness event in Petersburg aims to help those in dangerous relationships find safety.

The event, held at the Masonic Temple on Saturday, was organized by a mother whose personal tragedy inspired her to take action.

Jacqueline Black started the event after her daughter, Brittini, was shot by her boyfriend in Colonial Heights in October 2024.

Black now focuses on teaching others how to recognize unhealthy relationships and escape dangerous situations.

"If you feel like you're in a situation, please get out. You don't have to stay," Black said. "Your life depends on it. If you have family, your life depends on your family. They're going to need you."

Black plans to make this a yearly event in Petersburg, hoping to save others from experiencing similar trauma.

