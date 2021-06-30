Watch
Ivory sales result in federal guilty plea in Virginia

Associated Press
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 30, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to illegally selling ivory ornaments made from elephant tusks.

Sixty-year-old Gary Cooper of Fredericksburg pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria to a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully selling endangered species.

According to court records, Cooper sold seven pieces of ivory worth more than $3,000 to multiple undercover agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a 16-month period beginning in September 2018.

The plea agreement requires Cooper to forfeit more than 130 pieces of raw and carved ivory.

