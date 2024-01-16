Richmond families mark 100 days since loved ones taken hostage by Hamas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families of Hamas hostages are marking 100 days since their loved ones were taken into captivity.

In Richmond, the Jewish community prayed for the safe return of all the hostages, including former Richmond resident Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

At a prayer vigil at Richmond’s Keneseth Beth Israel, friends, teachers, and former neighbors of Goldberg-Polin spoke in support of continued efforts to bring the hostages home.

23-year-old Goldberg-Polin was last seen on October 7 when he was abducted from a southern Israel music festival where over 300 attendees were killed. He was severely injured in the attack.

Sunday marked 100 days since about 250 people were taken hostage when Hamas militants stormed across the border from Gaza, triggering the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

Several hostages are feared dead, and 132 others remain in captivity.

Here at home, loved ones are holding out hope that the hostages are alive and that Goldberg-Polin is among those returned safely to his family.

“I just want to say that this family is a very special family. they’ve always embraced others and they have always cared for others; they have always cared about humanity and now they are in the midst of their own crisis.”

Richmond Jewish leaders are asking that the community continue to reach out to congressional leaders for help in bringing the hostages home.

