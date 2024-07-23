Virginia Sheriff's Deputy fired after allegedly drinking and driving on-duty

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office has fired one of its deputies after they say he was caught passed out in his vehicle while on duty.

Preston Sauls, 29, is charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He joined the Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office in October of 2023 and was previously an officer with Suffolk police, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says Sauls clocked into his shift at 11 a.m. on July 16 but didn't show up to roll call.

Another deputy found him in his squad car near the Franklin Airport an hour later. According to the criminal complaint, deputies struggled to wake Sauls up and found an opened can of Twisted Tea behind the center console.

The sheriff's office says Sauls' blood alcohol content was 0.09%.

He was put on unpaid leave, and the sheriff's office says they terminated him this morning.

Isle of Wight Sheriff James Clarke says the sheriff's office values "professionalism, integrity and the publics’ trust."

“These are principles that define those who serve the citizens of Isle of Wight County, and we will continue to hold the men and women of the Sheriff’s office to the high standards our citizens deserve," said Sheriff Clarke.