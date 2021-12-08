Watch
Ironclad Coffee is opening drive-thru location in Henrico

<i>Jack Jacobs photo, Richmond BizSense</i><br/><br/>
Ironclad Coffee Roasters plans to open a drive-thru location with a walk-up window at 2100 John Rolfe Parkway, which was once home to an ice cream store.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:52:46-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bringing new life to a long-vacant former ice cream store, a Shockoe Bottom coffee shop is expanding with a grab-and-go outpost in the suburbs. Ironclad Coffee Roasters signed a lease last month on the former Bruster’s Real Ice Cream at 2100 John Rolfe Parkway, in the Publix-anchored John Rolfe Commons shopping center. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

