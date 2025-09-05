Man's body found near Wawa in Chesterfield, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found near a Wawa on Iron Bridge Road on Friday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man was found in the woods near the Wawa gas station at 11021 Iron Bridge Road. No foul play is suspected at this time, sources said, and the body has been taken to the coroner's office for examination.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

