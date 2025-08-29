Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Vibe check: Chesterfield vote will impact look and feel of Iron Bridge Road corridor

Route 10 traffic 04.jpg
WTVR
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has approved the Northern Route 10 Corridor Plan, which provides guidance for future development on a section of Iron Bridge Road.
Route 10 traffic 04.jpg
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield has adopted a new land-use plan to guide development along a portion of Iron Bridge Road.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the Northern Route 10 Corridor Plan, incorporating the document into Chesterfield’s comprehensive plan to provide guidance for future growth on a 3.5-mile stretch of Iron Bridge that starts a mile south of Chippenham Parkway and ends at Route 288. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone