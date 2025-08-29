Vibe check: Chesterfield vote will impact look and feel of Iron Bridge Road corridor

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield has adopted a new land-use plan to guide development along a portion of Iron Bridge Road.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the Northern Route 10 Corridor Plan, incorporating the document into Chesterfield’s comprehensive plan to provide guidance for future growth on a 3.5-mile stretch of Iron Bridge that starts a mile south of Chippenham Parkway and ends at Route 288. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.