Why the Iron Blossom Music Festival won't be in Monroe Park afterall

RICHMOND, Va. -- One month after announcing the Iron Blossom Music Festival would be held in Richmond's Monroe Park, the festival organizers have announced a change of venue.

The festival's new location, announced Friday, is the Bon Secours Training Center near the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

Festival organizers indicated an "overwhelming response" to the initial festival announcement was the reason for the move.

"We felt that it would be in the best interests of the fans and the city to move the inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival to the larger footprint provided by the Bon Secours Training Center," festival organizers wrote in an email about the move. "The city has been more than helpful in facilitating this move."

Hozier, Lord Huron, and Noah Kahan are still on the roster of musical acts scheduled to perform at the August 26 and 27 festival.

"The Training Center is the former home of the Washington Commanders training camp and hosts over 150 events annually. All Iron Blossom passes will be honored at the new venue," festival organizers wrote in an email to ticket holders. "Stay tuned for a festival map, more artist announcements, a food & beverage lineup, a list of Craft Bazaar vendors, and the announcement of our Cause Village in the coming weeks."

The initial venue announcement stumped some people left curious about festival logistics and how organizers planned to handle an expected crowd of 10,000 people in Monroe Park near the VCU campus.

Axios Richmond reported the City of Richmond received a permit application from organizers to use Monroe Park on May 3, the same day the festival was announced.

Axios also noted the change of venue was planned prior to Tuesday's graduation day shooting that happened near the park.

Tickets for the festival went on sale May 4 and are available in a variety of prices, packages, and tiers.

