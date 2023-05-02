New music festival coming to Richmond's Monroe Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A new music festival is blooming in Richmond's oldest park this summer.

The first-ever Iron Blossom Music Festival will take place on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in historic Monroe Park.

Headliners include Hozier, Lord Huron and Noah Kahan. Additional artists rounding out the two day-festival include Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Colony House — just to name a few.

In addition to music, the festival will feature different food offerings, craft beers and cocktails and wares from dozens of artisan vendors.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Thursday, May 4 at noon. You will be able to purchase them here.

General admission to the festival will cost around $150 while VIP starts at $450.

Iron Blossom Music Festival is a partnership between Starr Hill Presents, IMGoing Events, Haymaker Productions and Lovely Day Presents.