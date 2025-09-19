Irma Burke is turning 110! Born in 1915, she remembers steamboat rides on Virginia rivers.

IRVINGTON, Va. — A Northern Neck woman is preparing to celebrate a remarkable milestone that will require 110 candles on her birthday cake.

Irma Burke is getting ready to celebrate her 110th birthday on September 25.

Born in 1915, the same year President Woodrow Wilson was in office and Model T cars were still rolling off assembly lines, Burke has witnessed more than a century of American history.

"If I could get down to Whitestone and walk around the shore and get down to where the boats were, I'd be glad to get on one of those boats," Burke said. "It was you were up on the deck and getting all that nice fresh air coming through. Oh boy, that was good. Oh boy."

Burke fondly remembers riding steamboats on Virginia's rivers and making homemade ice cream on the family farm during her childhood.

She is believed to be the second oldest person in Virginia.

Burke currently lives at Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury, where her longevity is celebrated by staff and residents alike. Family members attribute her remarkable lifespan to her feisty personality and positive outlook on life.

"I meet people on the street or anywhere that know her and they say what an inspiration she is," said Catharine Moore, Burke's daughter.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.