What's being done to stop invasive species from taking over James River Park

RICHMOND, Va. — To the untrained eye, a spring walk along the James River in Richmond might seem idyllic, with nature in full bloom.

But for Catherine McGuigan, Invasive Species Management Program Coordinator at Friends of James River Park, the reality is concerning.

"We have so many beautiful little spring flowers that come up this time of year," McGuigan said. "This ugly bush prevents — it prevents those things from coming up. And that makes me really upset."

McGuigan explains that mixed among the 500 native plants in the park are 50 invasive species that threaten the local ecosystem.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing a lot more of those invasives than we are the native ones," she said. "All this light green through here is not the tree that is actually just the vine; that's the winter creeper."

As leader of the Friends of James River Park's invasive species management program, McGuigan works to remove these plants since natural controls are absent.

"There are not things that want to eat them or keep them in check, and then they just take over. That's crazy," McGuigan said.

This widespread problem prompted action from Virginia lawmakers.

New legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin aims to address the sale of invasive plants through consumer education.

"It's very educational. I think we're giving the power back to consumers," said State Senator Saddam Salim (D-Fairfax), who sponsored the bill.

The legislation identifies 39 invasive plants — including winter creeper and English ivy — and will require stores selling them to display signage informing customers about their invasive nature while encouraging them to ask about native alternatives.

Senator Salim witnessed the problem firsthand during neighborhood cleanups.

"We think, hey, these plants look great. That means they must be good for our area. You plant it, and a year later, what ends up happening is that, you know, you've got some plants that have gone to your neighbors and to the whole neighborhood," Salim said.

McGuigan understands the appeal of invasive species for appearance or erosion control but emphasizes that equally effective native options exist.

"I think that's going to be one of the big benefits. I think educating people on these things is the best you can do," McGuigan said.

Senator Salim noted that the list of 39 plants can be expanded if necessary. While most Virginia legislation takes effect July 1, this law's implementation is delayed until January 1, 2027, giving the state time to develop appropriate signage and educational materials.

