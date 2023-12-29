Watch Now
Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi on I-95 north snarls traffic in Hanover

Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 16:59:46-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer has snarled traffic along Interstate 95 north in Hanover County Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's center and right lanes were closed near Route 54 (mile marker 94.4) because of the crash.

Traffic was backed up for roughly 5 miles as of 4:50 p.m., according to VDOT officials.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes," VDOT officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

