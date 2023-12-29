Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi on I-95 north snarls traffic in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer has snarled traffic along Interstate 95 north in Hanover County Friday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's center and right lanes were closed near Route 54 (mile marker 94.4) because of the crash.

VDOT

Traffic was backed up for roughly 5 miles as of 4:50 p.m., according to VDOT officials.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes," VDOT officials wrote.

