Tractor-trailer crash closes I-95 south near Willis Road in Chesterfield

Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 25, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

All southbound lanes of the interstate, as well as the northbound left shoulder and left lane near Willis Road, were closed, according to an email from VDOT officials at 8:25 a.m. That wreck is at mile marker 63.5.

"Expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

