Gunshots on I-95 in Virginia, driver shot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting reported along Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

"A 2013 Nissan was traveling northbound on I-95 (between the 85 and 86-mile marker) when an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting at the vehicle as it traveled down the interstate," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A 38-year-old male from Richmond was operating the Nissan. He was shot in the arm but was able to continue driving to 1099 Air Park Rd. in Ashland, Va. where he called police."

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as non-life threatening.

The shooting was reported at about 10 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.