Multi-car crash causes major delays on Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 19, 2025
I-95 Chesterfield crash Sept. 19
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A three-car crash caused delays in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash happened near Willis Road at mile marker 65.5 on Friday around noon.

"All north lanes are alternating closures. The south left shoulder is an alternating closure," VDOT said.

According to VDOT, traffic was backed up for five miles in the area.

State police said all three drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes before all lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

Click here to track conditions in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

