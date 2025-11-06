Overturned tractor-trailer closes Interstate 85 north in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 85 north in rural Brunswick County on Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said all lanes of the interstate are closed between Warfield and Rawlings (mile marker 36.5).

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.