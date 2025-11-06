Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overturned tractor-trailer closes Interstate 85 north in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 85 north in rural Brunswick County on Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said all lanes of the interstate are closed between Warfield and Rawlings (mile marker 36.5).

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

