Man killed in shooting along Interstate 85, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

One person killed in shooting along I-85, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett
Posted
and last updated

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting along Interstate 85 in Mecklenberg County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the northbound lanes near mile marker 5, not far from the North Carolina state line, for a car crash Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead with a gunshot wound.

One lane of traffic is shut down for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

