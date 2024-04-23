Virginia State Trooper forces head-on collision to stop wrong-way driver on I-64

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper was hit head-on when he used his vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64.

Michael LeSage said he allowed himself to be put in harm's way to protect the public from a potentially fatal crash.

On Saturday morning, LeSage was on the lookout for a wrong-way driver traveling westbound on Interstate 64.

While in the eastbound lane, he saw the vehicle heading towards him and had to make a quick decision.

"I knew I was going to have to strike him to stop him from hitting anybody else, so that's what I did, " said LeSage. "I positioned my car to strike his vehicle; just at the last second I offset my vehicle just enough to lessen the impact for both of us."

LeSage walked away from the head- collision with barely a scratch, despite the other car hitting him at 70 mph.

"I don't recall anything but the jolt and then at that point I realized I survived and I was just trying to free myself from my car because I didn't know if it had caught fire," said LeSage. "I just wanted to get out of my car."

Danielle Saitta News 3 Reporter Michael LeSage says he made a choice to protect the public from harm even if it meant risking his life

LeSage said he cut through the airbag and climbed out of the passenger door, then immediately went to check on the driver.

Elijah Jones, 26, wasn't hurt, but police believe he was under the influence.

"He asked me if I had struck him and if I was going the wrong direction," said LeSage.

Jones was arrested and charged with a DUI, maiming, and open container. He was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

LeSage said stopping a vehicle wasn't part of his training, he learned it on the job and online.

"I learned from seeing other troopers do it," he said. "In recent memory, there is a trooper with Florida Highway Patrol that had done it, so I learned it from her video a little bit."

In the past two years, he's helped assist in two other wrong-way situations, but this was the first time he physically stopped one.

LeSage said he's counting his blessing that he came out of it alive and alright, saying, "I think that someone was looking out for me."