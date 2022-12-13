Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

One person killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County

One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into trees.
Posted at 5:31 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 05:33:00-05

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into a line of trees.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of mile marker 150 around 1:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, State Police said.

One eastbound lane of I-64 was closed in the area for a few hours while troopers responded.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone