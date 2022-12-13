One person killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into a line of trees.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of mile marker 150 around 1:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, State Police said.

One eastbound lane of I-64 was closed in the area for a few hours while troopers responded.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.