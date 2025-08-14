Henrico police complete Innsbrook investigation: 'No threat'

UPDATE: Henrico police determined there is no threat and traffic should return to normal.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a suspicious package in Innsbrook, prompting road closures.

The investigation is taking place in the 4300 block of Innslake Drive, according to police.

This is near the intersection of Innslake Drive and Dominion Boulevard.

Police warn that roads in the area will remain closed for an extended period and are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the suspicious package or any potential threats.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.