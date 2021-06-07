Innsbrook After Hours releases full 2021 concert schedule

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Yes, we know it's a little confusing. The company that helped produce the Innsbrook After Hours concert series took its show up Interstate 95 and launched another concert series, also called After Hours, at Meadow Event Park.
Despite that big change, Innsbrook After Hours is still here and will come back a 2021 concert series. Instead of the national touring acts that dotted the Innsbrook concert lineups of the past, the 2021 has more of a local flavor.
July 7, 2021
NO BS! Brass with Empire Strikes Brass
July 14, 2021
Good Shot Judy July
July 21, 2021
Mo Lowda with The Mighty Good Times
July 28, 2021
The Vegabonds with VILLAGES
August 4, 2021
The Deloreans
August 11, 2021
Hakensaw Boys with Arlo McKinley
August 18, 2021
Fear of Music
August 25, 2021
Flow Tribe with Joslyn & the Sweet Compression
September 1, 2021
Kendall Street Company
September 8, 2021
WOAH
September 15, 2021
DJ Williams Shots Fired with Erin & The Wildfire
September 22, 2021
Skydog
September 29, 2021
Teaze
Gates open at 5 p.m. for all shows.
All shows are held at the Innsbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Dr, Glen Allen, VA 23060).
