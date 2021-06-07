Watch
Innsbrook After Hours releases full 2021 concert schedule

Images provided by Innsbrook After Hours
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:08:11-04

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Yes, we know it's a little confusing. The company that helped produce the Innsbrook After Hours concert series took its show up Interstate 95 and launched another concert series, also called After Hours, at Meadow Event Park.

Despite that big change, Innsbrook After Hours is still here and will come back a 2021 concert series. Instead of the national touring acts that dotted the Innsbrook concert lineups of the past, the 2021 has more of a local flavor.

July 7, 2021
NO BS! Brass with Empire Strikes Brass

July 14, 2021
Good Shot Judy July

July 21, 2021
Mo Lowda with The Mighty Good Times

July 28, 2021
The Vegabonds with VILLAGES

August 4, 2021
The Deloreans

August 11, 2021
Hakensaw Boys with Arlo McKinley

August 18, 2021
Fear of Music

August 25, 2021
Flow Tribe with Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

September 1, 2021
Kendall Street Company

September 8, 2021
WOAH

September 15, 2021
DJ Williams Shots Fired with Erin & The Wildfire

September 22, 2021
Skydog

September 29, 2021
Teaze

Gates open at 5 p.m. for all shows.

All shows are held at the Innsbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Dr, Glen Allen, VA 23060).

