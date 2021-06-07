Innsbrook After Hours releases full 2021 concert schedule

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Yes, we know it's a little confusing. The company that helped produce the Innsbrook After Hours concert series took its show up Interstate 95 and launched another concert series, also called After Hours, at Meadow Event Park.

Despite that big change, Innsbrook After Hours is still here and will come back a 2021 concert series. Instead of the national touring acts that dotted the Innsbrook concert lineups of the past, the 2021 has more of a local flavor.

July 7, 2021

NO BS! Brass with Empire Strikes Brass

July 14, 2021

Good Shot Judy July

July 21, 2021

Mo Lowda with The Mighty Good Times

July 28, 2021

The Vegabonds with VILLAGES

August 4, 2021

The Deloreans

August 11, 2021

Hakensaw Boys with Arlo McKinley

August 18, 2021

Fear of Music

August 25, 2021

Flow Tribe with Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

September 1, 2021

Kendall Street Company

September 8, 2021

WOAH

September 15, 2021

DJ Williams Shots Fired with Erin & The Wildfire

September 22, 2021

Skydog

September 29, 2021

Teaze

Gates open at 5 p.m. for all shows.

All shows are held at the Innsbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Dr, Glen Allen, VA 23060).