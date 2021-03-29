After Hours announces new location, summer concert lineup

RICHMOND, Va. -- The After Hours Concert Series is moving from its long-time home in Innsbrook to The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, promoters announced Monday.

In addition to the move from Henrico, the newly-named After Hours Concert Series announced its summer show line-up:

Jamey Johnson May 14

New Faces of Country, featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, and more May 21

Chase Rice on May 22

Aaron Lewis June 4

Kip Moore June 18

Indigo Girls June 19

Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro June 25

Hanson June 26

Toby Keith July 17

Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads July 18

Lee Brice August 6

Get The Led Out August 12

Train with Vertical Horizon August 13

Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet August 14

Tower of Power August 18

Foreigner August 20

The Commodores August 26

Steve Earle and Los Lobos August 27

Scotty McCreery August 28

Brad Paisley September 23

Ludacris September 17

Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 18.

"The significantly larger footprint of The Meadow Event Park will allow more flexibility to present shows based on social distancing guidelines that may be in place at the time," a spokesperson for After Hours Concert Series announced. "Current guidelines and seating arrangements can be found here."

Additional concerts are expected to be announced over the next several weeks.

Click here for information about tickets.

"Caroline County is proud to be the home of the State Fair of Virginia and Meadow Event Park. We are pleased to see the growth that has occurred since Virginia Farm Bureau secured full ownership of the property in 2013,” Reginald L. Underwood, Chair Caroline County Board of Supervisors, said. “After such a challenging 2020, we are excited about the After Hours Concert partnership and look forward to continued growth for the facility. The impact of the events held throughout the year continues to be positive for our county and business community.”

“We are excited to be hosting After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park this year. Our team has been working relentlessly since our last show at Innsbrook in October of 2019 to book the best talent at a location that can accommodate our patrons in a convenient, safe, and family-friendly environment," Larry Creeger, President of EventMakers – USA and Executive Producer of After Hours Concerts, said. “We’ve always worked to present the biggest bands and deliver the best live entertainment experience in Central Virginia. I am confident that music lovers throughout Virginia will find this years’ lineup the best in After Hours Concerts history."