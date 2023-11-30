Watch Now
Indiana finalizing deal to hire JMU's Curt Cignetti as new football coach, sources say

Posted at 2:14 PM, Nov 30, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Indiana Hoosiers are finalizing a deal to hire Curt Cignetti as their new football coach, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract details and approval were still to be completed.

The 62-year-old Cignetti has spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over the Dukes’ transition from FCS to FBS. He’s gone 52-9, won three conference titles and led No. 24 James Madison to a Sun Belt East Division title this season.

Cignetti replaces Tom Allen, who was fired Sunday after seven full seasons in charge of the Hoosiers.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

