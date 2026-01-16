Street closures around Capitol Square set for Spanberger inauguration Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Street closures will be in effect around Virginia's Capitol Square on Saturday for the inauguration of Abigail Spanberger as governor.

The closures will begin at 7 a.m. and are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Signs are already posted in the affected areas.

The following streets will be closed:



Eastbound Broad Street (9th to 14th)

8th Street (Broad to Grace)

9th Street (Broad to Main)

Bank Street (9th to 12th)

14th Street (Broad to Main)

Grace Street (8th to 9th)

Drivers should plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time. All warning signs should be followed carefully during the closure period.

