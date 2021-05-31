Return to in-person Memorial Day ceremony comforts Richmond veteran: 'I wasn't going to miss out'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people attended the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. It was the first in-person event at the memorial since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many events to go virtual in 2020.

"I speak for all of us here at the Memorial when I say -- it's been too long," Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director, said to kick off the Memorial Day ceremony. "For all the claims of what the American public has or has not had to sacrifice during the pandemic -- today, should remind us of the true meaning of sacrifice and the real meaning of freedom."

Barbara Gentry, of Richmond, was among those who welcomed the return of the in-person event.

"I think it's important that we do have these programs and that we are allowed to come out and gather like that," Gentry said.

On this Memorial Day Gentry said she was remembering her friends who died in Vietnam and her father who survived World War II.

"He was injured and had to come home, but I appreciate every one of them that sacrificed their lives for me," she said.

Graham Nelms, a veteran of both World War II and Korea, also attended the service. In fact, he's never missed a ceremony.

"I wasn't going to miss out on this one, either, if I could help it," he said.

Nelms said being back at the memorial left him with a sense of patriotism.

"I wouldn't trade the experiences I've had for a million dollars," he said.

Since the last Memorial Day ceremony, the names of four Virginians have been added to the Shrine of Memory.

"Each year on Memorial Day, we take a moment to honor those Virginians whose names were added to the Shrine of Memory in the past year," Mountcastle said. "As often is the case, the names are not the most recent losses to war, but identities that were brought to our attention by family or friends during the year and that we were able to verify and finally add to their rightful place of remembrance. These names are here now permanently. They will endure long after we are gone. These names will remain.

Those added to the Shrine of Memory include:

Richard J., Harris, of Henrico, killed in action during the Korean War.

Ben Maxwell, of Appomattox, killed in the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut.

Donald May, of Richmond, killed in action in Iraq in 2003.

Humayun Khan, of Bristow, killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

You can watch the complete Memorial Day ceremony here.