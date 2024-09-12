His faith did not waiver after fire damaged his Henrico church: 'He knows why it happened'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A decades-old church in Henrico was severely damaged by a fire that broke out Wednesday night, leaving a large hole in the roof.

Henrico Fire officials reported that a passerby called in around 9 p.m. after noticing smoke coming from the church located along the 1200 block of N. Parham Road, near Patterson Avenue, in the West End.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found heavy smoke and flames at both ends of the building.

The fire was contained in about 30 to 40 minutes, with no injuries reported.

Henrico Fire Marshal and Assistant Chief Henry Rosenbaum expressed relief that there were no injuries.

DRONE VIDEO: Fire damages Henrico County church

"We're sad to see that the damage has occurred here, but we're fortunate there were no injuries," he said.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire and are working to secure the building before further investigation.

One Church, Two Congregations

While the fire damaged one church, it has affected two congregations.

The church, which was home to Colonial Place Christian Church for decades, was sold in 2017 to Iglesia Adventista, a 7th Day Adventist Church.

The property also hosts a branch of Deeper Life Bible Church, established by longtime member Jolly Mdaanee.

Mdaanee, who has been attending the church for 25 years, expressed his grief but also his gratitude that no lives were lost.

"When I come here today, I feel somehow, but I thank God there was no life lost," he said.

WTVR Henrico church fire



Mdaanee, originally from Nigeria, was sponsored to come to the U.S. by the Colonial Place Christian Church.

Both congregations are now facing the challenge of finding a temporary place to worship while repairs are made.

Henrico County officials are working with both churches to help them find a new location during this time.

Mdaanee remains hopeful and seeks guidance through his faith.

"He will lead us. We ask for the wisdom God to direct us and guide us, because He knows why it happened," he said.

