'Icicle bicycle' event aims to get bikes to kids in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Area Biking Association (RABA) is making sure all kids in Central Virginia have access to bikes with a special event on Saturday.

They're holding their annual "Icicle Bicycle" event, which consists of a 34-mile or a 43-mile ride to raise money to buy children bikes.

Those bikes are then donated to the Christmas Mother.

Organizers said being able to provide bikes to kids in need, especially during the pandemic, is really beneficial.

"Bicycling is just a wonderful way to get, not just children, but families together. We see parents and children riding together. That is important," said Kim Moore, RABA Board Member.

RABA is also partnering with Richmond Community ToolBank and Soles for Souls to launch a shoe drive during the event.

They're asking people to bring new or gently-used shoes to donate and are hoping to collect 500 pairs.

If you are interested in participating, you can register by going to RABA's website.