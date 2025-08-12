Demonstrators rally against ICE deportation raids at Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. — Protesters gathered in front of Richmond City Hall on Monday to voice concerns about recent immigration enforcement activities in the area.

The Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality held a noon news conference to raise awareness about ICE deportation raids that they claim are putting community safety at risk.

Activists called on city leaders to ensure they "do their jobs of protecting all community members."

"It is important that city officials take concrete steps in protecting our immigrant community members," one demonstrator said. "It is important that people stand grounded in the reality that is before us."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed a contrasting view, stating his continued support for ICE operations in Virginia.

"They clearly have been arrested, they clearly are here illegally, and therefore that's part of our statewide effort," Youngkin said.

According to the latest CBS National News poll, fewer people overall approve of the Trump administration's deportation program compared to earlier this year, though approval among Republicans continues to remain high.

