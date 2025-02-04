Richmond Public Schools drafts policy on how staffers will respond to ICE

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools board members are considering a newly drafted policy, directing schools and families of their rights and what to do if immigration law enforcement officials come to a school building in search of a student.

It’s a fear growing, especially in the Hispanic community.

CBS 6 spoke with Oscar Contraras, a Latino radio host.

“A mom contacted me this morning saying her little girl was scared that there were very few of her friends on the bus and that’s just not right for her to have that feeling," he said.

On Monday, Anne Forrester, president of the Richmond Education Association, said several students were absent as part of protest called “a day without immigrants.”

One school had nearly 500 absences.

ACLU has not confirmed increased ICE presence in Virginia, addresses community fears

“Some of my students told me it was no school, no working and no shopping. I think it’s just to draw attention to the dependence and importance of immigrants in our community and our economy," Forrester explained.

Forrester said she’s grateful the administration is drafting policies for schools to follow and parents to be made aware of that.

One of the drafted policies includes steps the principal should take if federal immigration officials with either the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement seek information about a student, including requesting a warrant or subpoena documents, immediate assistance from the superintendent’s office as well as legal counsel from the administration.

“I do feel like this language is really important and does make a huge difference," Forrester said. "I think the main thing is these actions from the federal government, in my opinion, is really meant to terrorize folks so when we have, at the local level, clear policies that we’re able to communicate to our families, it gives them reassurance and allows them to continue with their lives.”

The school board plans to vote on the proposal on Tuesday and the public will be given the chance to comment on the new policy.

While there’s been no reports of immigration law enforcement officials in schools, there’s a fear among parents, students and teachers alike.

“We’re getting information from so many places that we have to be able to discern which is right, which is rumors and that is so difficult," Contraras said.

There will be a chance to speak before the board about this policy before it's voted on at Tuesday's school board meeting.

While not part of the school board, Contraras says the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Engagement is holding a forum on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at 4100 Hull Street Road to answer any questions from the community.

