Join Ruby Scoops and other Richmond shops for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 1

RICHMOND, Va. — National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is this Saturday, Feb. 1, and plenty of local shops will be offering specials for the occasion.

Rabia Kamara is the chef and owner of Ruby Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets in Northside. This will be her fourth annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, which is always the first Saturday of every February.

The Food Network show champion hopes her new larger location will make this year the biggest event yet.

WTVR Rabia Kamara

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day was created back in the 1960s by a mom looking to cure her children’s winter blues. The idea was a big hit.

“I think that most ice cream shops struggle November through January, so Ice Cream for Breakfast is a very good boost for us to get back into the season, and it’s our biggest day of the year now,” Kamara said.

Because it’s during breakfast time, pajamas are not only welcomed but encouraged.

“We give kind of fun gifts for the first 20 people or parties that are in pajamas. A favorite pair of pajamas gets to make a flavor for the following year,” Kamara said. “Last year’s winner, we’re doing a Boston cream donut for them. But this year, because we’re in the larger space, we’re doing more flavors.”

There will be all sorts of ice cream sweets for kids and adults at Ruby Scoops on Saturday, as well as something savory: called the “Arab Breakfast,” it’s an olive oil and tahini ice cream with Zaatar sugar.

Ruby Scoops will also have dairy-free and vegan options for the special event on Saturday, Feb. 1. The store, located at 310 W Brookland Park Blvd., will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until they sell out.

Richmond shops participating in Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (Saturday, Feb. 1)

Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets

310 West Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free gifts for the first 25 parties in PJs

Website

Gelati Celesti

All neighborhood shops

9 a.m. to noon

Free donut with any purchase when you wear your PJs

Facebook

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond, 23235

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Offering specials including “Ice Cream Croissan’wiches”

Free ice cream scoop with the purchase of any breakfast sandwich

Affogatos and beer ice cream floats with Breakfast Stout beer

Facebook

Bubs and Gracie’s Ice Cream and Cookies

7214 Hull Street Road, in the 360 Shopping Center

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

804-918-6444

Facebook

Spotty Dog Ice Cream

2416 Jefferson Ave, C4

2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Instagram

Website

Scoop

403 Strawberry Street

8 a.m. to noon

Breakfast ice cream specials

(804) 918-4455

Website

