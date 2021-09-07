Ruby Scoops owner wins grand prize in Food Network show finale

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local ice cream shop owner won big on Monday night in the final episode of Ben and Jerry's Clash of the Cones.

Rabia Kamara, who owns Ruby Scoops in Richmond, walked away with the grand prize.

Kamara won $20,000 in the final episode of Ben and Jerry's Clash of the Cones, qualifying as one of three finalists. She opened Ruby Scoops in 2020 and debuted on the Food Network game show last month.

Ahead of the finals on Monday night, Kamara spoke with CBS6 about the experience. She said that she is grateful for the experience and hopes that it will serve as an inspiration for others to follow their dreams.

"A big part of what drives me really is honoring the child in me. That even inspired me to be so into food and into sweets and into ice cream. So I carry her with me every day. And the fact that other little girls that look like me, and little boys that look like me can watch this. And they decided they want to make ice cream if you choose someone who looks like them doing it. So it's not just about me, it's bigger than me," Kamara said.

She said that she's grateful for the chance to be able to do what she's passionate about on a national platform.