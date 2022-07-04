Gunman opens fire on I-95 driver in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning.

The gunfire injured a driver.

"Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."

Police said it appeared the Honda Civic driver was headed south on 95 when a gunman fired at least 10 shots at his car.

"The Honda ran off the road and struck the guardrail, but the driver was able to continue off the interstate and pulled into the gas station on Commerce Road," the police email continued. "The driver has not been able to provide any suspect or suspect vehicle description. He was the only person in the Civic."

The shooting was reported at about 2:42 a.m. on Monday, July 4. That's less than an hour before six people were shot at The 4 Cyber Cafe, an after-hours club, on Broad Street and Foushee Street in downtown Richmond.

"State police is in contact with the City of Richmond Police Department, but, at this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to indicate this shooting is connected to the mass shooting that also occurred overnight on Broad Street," the email continued.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Virginia State Police at #77 or 804-609-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

