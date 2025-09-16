Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-64 in Richmond

I64 crash
Henrico Police
I64 crash
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 16, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Some lanes are closed on I-64 in Richmond after a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday evening.

According to Henrico Police, the crash occurred on I-64 East near the Staples Mill Road exit. All eastbound lanes and the right westbound lane are closed, per VDOT.

Officials advise drivers to seek an alternate route as Henrico Police and Virginia State Police respond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone