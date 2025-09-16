Tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-64 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Some lanes are closed on I-64 in Richmond after a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday evening.

According to Henrico Police, the crash occurred on I-64 East near the Staples Mill Road exit. All eastbound lanes and the right westbound lane are closed, per VDOT.

Officials advise drivers to seek an alternate route as Henrico Police and Virginia State Police respond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

