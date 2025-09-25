Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver killed in shooting on I-64 near Busch Gardens

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 24, 2025
YORK COUNTY, Va. — A driver was fatally shot on I-64 in York County Wednesday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

The shooting occurred near the 242-mile marker, which is near Busch Gardens. All eastbound lanes are currently shut down to allow investigators to work safely.

A traffic diversion is in place at Humelsine Parkway, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

