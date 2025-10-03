Person killed in shooting on I-64 in Norfolk, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was killed in a shooting on I-64 in Norfolk Thursday evening, according to Crime Insider sources.

Sources say a driver got on I-64 West in Northhampton before someone in a Silver SUV started shooting at them.

The driver took the Military Highway exit before they were hit from the rear and forced off the road, off a guard rail, and into a ditch, sources say.

One passenger has been pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Traffic appeared to be diverted off I-64 near the 282.5 Mile Marker.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.